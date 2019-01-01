U-16 coaching camp campaign kicks off today

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, on Monday said Punjab govt is going to launch revolutionary camps of seven games athletics, mat wrestling, hockey, kabaddi, powerlifting, weightlifting and volleyball as part of SBP’s U-16 Coaching Camp campaign in various districts of Punjab from January 1, 2019.

While addressing a press conference at National Hockey Stadium, Nadeem Sarwar informed that five districts of the province will host opening ceremonies of the grand SBP’s Coaching Camp on Tuesday. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh were also present on this occasion.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said: “The opening ceremonies of wrestling (chief guest Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti) and athletics (Chief guest Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob) will be held at PSB Coaching Centre and Punjab Stadium respectively on Tuesday. The hockey camp (chief guest commissioner Faisalabad Asif Iqbal) will be inaugurated at Gojra’s Hockey Stadium while Faisalabad will host kabaddi’s opening ceremony with Advisor to CM Punjab Umer Farooq will be chief guest”. “The opening ceremonies of weightlifting (chief guest commissioner Gujranwala) and powerlifting (Chief Guest DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar) will be staged at Gujranwala’s Gymnasium Hall while Sialkot’s Gymnasium Hall has been selected to kick off volleyball camp (chief guest Minister for Special Education),” he elaborated. Nadeem Sarwar informed that SBP’s 7-game coaching camp will be held in every quarter of the year with new games and venues. “Our next SBP’s Coaching Camp will be organized from April 1 to 30, 2019. In all, after one year, we will be able to pick 800 talented players for further grooming and we are quite confident that several of these talented players will represent Pakistan in different games in future,” he added.

“Daily report of young players’ skills, performance and nutrition etc will be taken from camp commandants and after one month final evaluation will be made of all the participating players”. Sarwar further said that Sports Board Punjab is going to organize several high-profile sports events in the coming months. “We will organize kabaddi event in January 2019, Lahore Marathon in Feb followed by Dangal in March and Punjab Games in April 2019”.

Replying a question, Sarwar told that next Annual Sports Calendar will begin on Sept 15, 2019 to January 15, 2020.