Sana Mir first Pak woman in ICC’s ODI team of the Year

Mandhana named Cricketer of the Year

Ag Agencies

DUBAI: India’s swashbuckling top-order batter Smriti Mandhana became just the second Indian after fast bowler Jhulan Goswami (2007) to win an ICC award as she has been named the Women’s Cricketer of the Year and the Women’s ODI Player of the Year.

Pakistan’s Sana Mir who achieved No.1 bowling ranking also became the first Pakistan women’s cricketer to be selected in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year

Australia’s keeper-bat Alyssa Healy took home the T20 honours while England’s 19-year-old left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been named the Emerging Player of the Year. In the voting period between January 1 to December 31, Mandhana proved to be the vital cog of India’s batting unit as she amassed 669 runs in 12 ODIs at an average of 66.90 and complemented it with equally incredible T20I numbers - 622 in 25 games at a strike rate of 130.67. Mandhana also had the added motivation of proving herself to some of her detractors who reckoned she doesn’t score enough at home. Healy, meanwhile, had an unforgettable time at the Women’s World T20, which her team won by beating rivals England in the final. Healy herself played a big role in the outcome, scoring 225 runs in six games at the showpiece event. England tyro Ecclestone’s breakout year earned her 18 wickets in nine ODIs and 17 in 14 T20Is, and an enjoyable phase of 12 months. Bates, Harmanpreet named captains of ODI and T20I team of the year. The ICC also announced the Women’s teams of the year in the limited-overs formats, with New Zealand’s Suzie Bates named the captain of ODI team while India’s T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was appointed to lead the T20 team.

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year: Smriti Mandhana (India), Tammy Beaumont (England), Suzie Bates (New Zealand) (captain), Dane van Niekerk (South Africa), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Alyssa Healy (Australia) (wicketkeeper), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Deandra Dottin (Windies), Sana Mir (Pakistan), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Poonam Yadav (India)

ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year: Smriti Mandhana (India), Alyssa Healy (Australia) (wicketkeeper), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Harmanpreet Kaur (India) (captain), Natalie Sciver (England), Ellyse Perry

(Australia), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand), Megan Schutt (Australia), Rumana Ahmed (Bangladesh), Poonam Yadav (India).