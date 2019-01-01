Hussain excels in Royal Palm Golf

LAHORE: Young Hussain Hamid annexed the title of Royal Palm Golf Championship which concluded here at the Royal Palm Golf Course on Monday. Over the two rounds of competition, the challengers were many and though some displayed impressive accuracy in shot making, the most awesome touch came from the golf sticks of Hussain. With steady rounds of gross 75 on the first day and a gross 78 in the final round, Hussain compiled a winning aggregate of 153 which fetched him the title. With a score of net 143 Imran Ch succeeded in picking the captain’s prize beating quite a few resolute competitors.

Other events: Senior Club Champion Irfan Raja; Seniors net winner Mansoor Zaigham. The order of Merit winner and Champions Champion was Hussain Hamid based on his performances during the whole year.