Pak judokas excel in 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) with the support of Pakistan Sports Board and Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination participated in many International events in 2018 and secured two gold, five silver and six bronze medals in the international judo events abroad.

Besides winning that number of medals PJF participated in seminars as well as also ensured the participation of its martial art players in international training camps.

“Year 2018 has been a very successful year for judo as our judokas struck fine performance which validates the point that judo is at a rise in Pakistan,” said a spokesman of PJF here on Monday.

Giving details of participation of judo players in the events abroad he said one judoka got training in International Judo Training Camp held in January in Tokyo Japan. Two Officials Participated in IJF Referee Seminar held in January 2018 at Abu Dhabi, UAE. One player got two months IJF Judo Training for Olympics 2020 held at Budapest, Hungary. One player participated in Judo Union of Asia Cadet & Junior Asian Judo Cup held at Uzbekistan in April as well as got 15 days advance training in International Camp.

As many as thirteen officials and three players officials participated in 8th South Asian Senior Judo C’ship - 2018 held from 19thto 24th April 2018 in Nepal. Pak judo team got two gold, four silver and four bronze Medals.

Two Judokas and one Official participated in 12th Asian Cadet & 19th Junior Judo Championship 8th held in May, in Lebanon.

One player participated in Cadet Asian Judo Championship held in June 2018 as well as got 15 days training in Kyrgyzstan and won bronze medal.

One judoka participated in Asian Cup Cadet & Junior held in July 2018 as well as got three days Advance Training, Hong Kong and got silver medal, first time in the history of Pak judo. One Judoka participated in Asian Cup Cadet & Junior held in July 2018, at Macau and got bronze medal. Two players participated in Asian Games held in August 2018 at Jakarta, Indonesia.

“President and Vice-President of PJF participated in IJF Congress and International Gender Equity Seminar held in September 2018 at Azerbaijan,” he said.

Two players and one official participated in World Senior Judo Championship 2018, held in September at Azerbaijan.

“World Judo Day celebrated by Pakistan Judo Federation as well by its all affiliated Units on 28th October 2018 by organizing events in their concern areas,” said the spokesman.

Moreover, Common wealth Cadet, Junior, Senior Judo Championships were held in India and the Election of Commonwealth Judo Association held in Jaipur, India but Pakistan team as well the officials of the PJF were not issued visas.

“Furthermore, owing to financial problems Pakistan judo team did not participate in Judo Grand Slams held in UAE and Japan,” he said.

He said Pakistan will participate in Asian Senior Judo Championship to be held in April in Abu Dhabi and World Judo Championship to be held in August 2019 in Japan.

He said that 2019 will be very busy year for PJF as we will participate in a number of International events.

In year 2019, PJF will organize Inter-departmental and referees and Judges Courses as well as National Senior Men & Women Judo Championship in March 2019 at Quetta.

“Pakistan Judo Federation is very grateful to Ministry of IPC and Pakistan Sports Board for their continuous cooperation and support.

As a result Pakistan got 11thposition at Asian Level and 2nd position at South Asian Level in Judo,” he said.