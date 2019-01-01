close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
Agencies
January 1, 2019

Pybus set to become WI head coach

Sports

KINGSTON: Richard Pybus, West Indies’ high performance director, has agreed to take up the role of head coach full-time, replacing the interim coach Nic Pothas. Pybus’ contract will effectively run until the 2019 Test series against India, which follows the ODI World Cup in England. The position of West Indies head coach had been vacant since Stuart Law resigned from the position less than two years into his job. He left West Indies to take up a four-year contract with the English county team Middlesex.

