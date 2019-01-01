Ronaldo ‘not obsessed’ by individual trophies

LISBON: Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that he is “not obsessed” by individual trophies, having missed on this year’s Ballon d’Or after winning it five times. The Juventus striker also missed out on FIFA and UEFA’s player of the year trophies as former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric, a World Cup runner-up with Croatia, swept all before him. “I’m not obsessed by individual prizes,” Ronaldo told Portuguese sports daily Record.

Ronaldo added: “I don’t think all the time of beating records. I work above all to help the club and be at my best level. Having missed the start of Portugal’s Nations League campaign to better adjust to life with Juve, Ronaldo said that in 2019 he “envisages being at the disposal of the national coach”.