Tue Jan 01, 2019
January 1, 2019

Pak blind women team for Nepal series named

January 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Council for Blinds (PCCB) announced national women team for the first ever series against Nepal. The team was announced by Syed Sultan Shah, chairman of the council at briefing in Islamabad Monday.

Syed Sultan Shah said in his address that, taking the initiative for the development of cricket for the blind girls/women was easier said than done. “The challenges were multidimensional, from fund raising to social issues, but we mitigate the concerns effectively and here we are announcing the Pakistan cricket team for blinds that will play their first International series of five T-20s against Nepal from 27th January to 5th February 2019.”

Selected team is: Visual Category: Saba Gul (B1), Aqsa Arif (B1), Bushra Zahoor (B1), Summaya Mumtaz (B1), Aneela Shahzadi (vice-captain-B1), Sadia Khalid (B2), Mehwish Rafique

(B2), Nimra Rafique (B2), Rabbia Javed Hasmhi (W.K-B2), Nisha Bax (B2), Bisma Hussain (B2), Tayyaba Fatima

(B3), Rabbia Shahzadi (Captain-B3), Kiran Rafique (B3), Iram Shahzadi (B3)

Nafees Ahmed will be the team whereas management will be announced later on.

