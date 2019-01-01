UAE human rights activist loses appeal against 10-year term

DUBAI: A UAE court on Monday upheld a 10-year jail sentence against award-winning human rights activist Ahmed Mansoor for insulting the state, Amnesty International said.

The ruling by the Federal Supreme Court is final and cannot be appealed, the London-based rights group said in a statement. The court also confirmed a fine of one million dirhams ($270,000) for Mansoor, who will be kept under survillance for three years after his release. Foreign journalists are not allowed to attend such trials in the United Arab Emirates, whose ruling families rarely tolerate opposition. The ruling “confirms there is no space for free expression in the UAE,” Amnesty said in a statement. “Ahmed Mansoor’s only ‘crime’ was to express his peaceful opinions on social media, and it is outrageous that he is being punished with such a heavy prison sentence. “Instead of punishing Ahmed Mansoor for daring to express his opinions, the authorities must ensure his conviction and sentence are quashed and release him immediately and unconditionally,” the rights group said. Mansoor, 49, was handed the prison term in May by a lower court after he was convicted of attempting to harm his country’s relations with its neighbours.