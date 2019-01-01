Mattis bids farewell to Pentagon

WASHINGTON: Defense Secretary Jim Mattis bade farewell to the Pentagon on Monday, telling the US military to “hold fast” after he quit over a series of fundamental differences with President Donald Trump. Mattis resigned December 20, after Trump stunned the US establishment by ordering a full troop withdrawal from Syria. “Our Department is proven to be at its best when the times are most difficult,” Mattis said in a brief memo to the Pentagon, an apparent reference to the turmoil in Washington. “So keep the faith in our country and hold fast, alongside our allies, aligned against our foes.” Mattis, a scholar who frequently backs his views with historical anecdotes, also quoted a telegram President Abraham Lincoln sent to General Ulysses Grant in February 1865, near the end of the American Civil War. “Let nothing which is transpiring, change, hinder, or delay your military movements, or plans,” Mattis quoted Lincoln as saying.