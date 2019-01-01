close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

Man killed in accident

Peshawar

January 1, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was killed and two injured in head-on collision between a mini truck a and a car on Sunday night here. Ali, Hamza and Arshad were coming from Gojra to Toba. When they reached near Chak 286/JB, a mini truck hit their car. Ali was killed on the spot while Hamza and Arshad received injuries.

