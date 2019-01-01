Alleged machinations against opposition: Amir Muqam fears country may head for disaster

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial President Amir Muqam said here Monday that the way the country was being run may lead to a huge disaster.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other political parties can do politics if this country remains intact. Saving Pakistan must be our priority,” he maintained. “The rulers are busy with machinations to crush the opposition,” he said while talking to reporters. Amir Muqam visited Nowshera to share the grief of the family of nine-year old Manahil, who was recently killed after being subjected to sexual assault. PML-N district head Ikhtiyar Wali and other party workers accompanied Amir Muqam.

The PML-N leader demanded the government to bring the accused to justice forthwith and provide relief to the grief-stricken family. He criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for not visiting the family of the nine-year old girl who was killed after being subjected to rape in Nowshera. The PML-N provincial chief said Prime Minister Imran Khan was visiting one country after another holding a begging bowl in his hands. “Imran Khan had claimed that he would break the begging bowl,” he recalled. Amir Muqam said Nawaz Sharif had initiated the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. “Imran Khan has visited Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates, but could not collect six billion dollars,” he taunted. He said the ruling party was victimising its political rivals in a bid to divert the public attention from the real issues. He said the country was faced with unemployment and economic meltdown and even the PTI voters were disenchanted with the incumbent government. “We want the government to complete its constitutional term in office, but keeping in view the prevailing situation the rulers are creating problems for themselves,” he pointed out. He said the rulers had indulged in non-issues while inflation, price hike and power and gas load-shedding had made life miserable for the common people. Amir Muqam said the Pakistani rupee had depreciated in value against the US dollar and it showed the economic managers of the government were incompetent. He argued that accountability process should be across the board and transparent instead of targetting a particular political party. He claimed that charges of corruption could not be proved against Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.