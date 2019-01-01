close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
January 1, 2019

Cop countering robbers killed

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
January 1, 2019

Islamabad: A cop of the Islamabad police was gunned down, the other wounded critically when a gang of robbers opened firing on police party Monday, police said.

A gang of dacoits entered into a House no. 578, Street, 69, Sector I/8-4, and held the residents at gun point. The gangsters started collecting valuables after getting keys from the house master, police quoting complainant, said.

Meanwhile, a family member informed the area police and two bile-riding cops – Waseem and Arif - reached the scene entered into the house. The gangsters retaliated and opened firing at the policemen, consequently, both the cops sustained multiple bullets in different parts of their bodies and both fell down. The police said both the cops were shifted to PIMS hospital but one of them identified as Waseem succumbed to his injuries on his way to hospital while Arif was admitted in critical condition.

The gangsters fled way from the scene. The police have taken up the case and started raids to arrest the killers.

