Drive against gas compressors

LAHORE : Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has initiated a campaign against users of gas compressors. Every year in winters, excessive use of geyser and heater creates a huge demand supply gap. In this situation, some consumers use gas compressors which is not only a potential threat to their lives but also results in significant reduction of gas pressure in the neighbouring houses. To counter the situation, SNGPL has announced initiating a drive against the use of gas compressor; hence gas connection of consumers using compressors will be severed. The consumers will also have to pay reconnection charges and fine at the restoration of gas connection. SNGPL has started advertising campaign to inform the consumers about the drive.