Tue Jan 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

Iranian envoy calls on Shujaat

Lahore

LAHORE : Iran's Consul General in Lahore Muhammad Reza Naziri called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence here Monday.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and First Consul Muhammad Reza Talaei were also preset on this occasion. During the meeting, views were exchanged about bilateral relations of both Islamic countries and other matters of the region.

