‘Sindh will not accept undemocratic change’

LAHORE : Pakistan Peoples Party Southern Punjab President Makhdum Ahmed Mehmood has said the ongoing adventurism of PTI against Sindh government will fail miserably as people of Sindh will not accept any change through undemocratic means.

"The people of Sindh have given mandate to Sindh government, the people of the province have the right to decide, no non-Sindhi figure should raise demand of the removal of the Sindh CM or level any allegation against him as this could hurt the Sindhi sentiment and prove very detrimental for the federation," said Makhdum Ahmed while talking to media persons at his residence on Monday.

Makhdum Ahmed Mehmood, also the former governor Punjab who hails from district Rahim Yar Khan, situated at Punjab-Sindh border, said the government should mend its ways and avoid inciting the sentiments belonging to the smaller provinces. He said in the last general elections, the entire country witnessed the sentiments of Sindh where despite all odds, PPP was chosen by them and historic mandate was awarded to the Peoples Party by the people of the province. He said what the government was trying to do with the mandate given to PPP by the people of Sindh the level of anger would raise further.

“I advise these unsagacious people to stop playing with the sentiments of Sindh people," said Ahmed. He even predicted that Prime Minister Imran Khan would receive no state reception from the Sindh government if he visited the province under this situation.

Praising Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah he said not only the Sindh CM was a highly educated person but his performance and goodwill was also the reason that benefited PPP in last general elections. Moreover, he also said the PTI government, instead of improving its own performance was busy in choosing the wrong tracks and predicted that its Sindh adventure would fail miserably.

Answering a query, he said if PPP and PML-N would be dealt undemocratically they would come close further. He said the perception that PPP was against the process of accountability wasn't true adding not accountability, but the present process of prosecution was objectionable.

To a question regarding the performance of the PTI government, Makhdum said it was not only disappointing but was witnessing a 'nosedive.'