Tue Jan 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

CM grieved

Lahore

January 1, 2019

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Dr Saleem Akhtar, a famous writer and critic. The chief minister paid tributes to the literary services of Dr Saleem Akhtar saying that he was a writer and critic par excellence. The educational and literary services of late Dr Saleem Akhtar will be remembered till lately, he added.

