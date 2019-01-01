CM grieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Dr Saleem Akhtar, a famous writer and critic. The chief minister paid tributes to the literary services of Dr Saleem Akhtar saying that he was a writer and critic par excellence. The educational and literary services of late Dr Saleem Akhtar will be remembered till lately, he added.
