Tue Jan 01, 2019
January 1, 2019

A sector in decline

Newspost

January 1, 2019

The agriculture sector witnessed some of the worst times in the year 2018. The country failed to meet production targets of kharif crops, including cotton, sugarcane and maize. This made the lives of a majority of farmers miserable. Owing to a sudden rise in input prices and decline in production, farmers remained unable to feed their families and, in some cases, feared bankruptcy. It merits a mention that cotton crop in Sindh is likely to go down by nearly 20 percent. Also, sugarcane production is likely to go down by 30 percent. The minor crops, like mangoes and banana, have also been affected, mainly due to acute water shortage and less rainfall. There is a dire need to improve agriculture-related policies to tackle the problem in an effective manner.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar

