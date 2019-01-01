close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 1, 2019

Pakistan’s future

Newspost

January 1, 2019

The new year has arrived, but it seems that Pakistan’s decades-old problems have no end in sight. The country’s economy is in shambles. Countries like China and Malaysia which got independence much later than Pakistan have successfully stabilised their economies. From the industrial sector to education and healthcare, almost all segments are facing crisis.

Foreign investors are not willing to invest in Pakistan. The culture of corruption and nepotism is rampant in our society. Because of these inequalities, the ruling elite is getting richer while the poor is getting poorer. We can only hope that the new year will bring some good news.

Imran Khan Dashti

Larkana

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost