Pakistan’s future

The new year has arrived, but it seems that Pakistan’s decades-old problems have no end in sight. The country’s economy is in shambles. Countries like China and Malaysia which got independence much later than Pakistan have successfully stabilised their economies. From the industrial sector to education and healthcare, almost all segments are facing crisis.

Foreign investors are not willing to invest in Pakistan. The culture of corruption and nepotism is rampant in our society. Because of these inequalities, the ruling elite is getting richer while the poor is getting poorer. We can only hope that the new year will bring some good news.

Imran Khan Dashti

Larkana