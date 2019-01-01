New methods

At present, Pakistani farmers are using traditional method of irrigation where entire farm is flooded once a week. This method wastes more than 60 percent of water which either evaporates or filters into ground water. Since Pakistan is already facing a water crisis, it will be better if farmers shift to the drip irrigation system which uses pipes and drippers to supply regular small amount of water to a plant’s roots. The method reduces the use of fertilisers and pesticides as flooding irrigation brings more bacteria, pollutants and minerals, which are deposited in the soil when water evaporates. But setting up the drip irrigation system can be difficult for farmers who do not have adequate equipment and expertise.

To introduce drip irrigation in Pakistan, the government can establish training centres for farmers. The authorities should also consider installing a free drip irrigation set on selected farms to introduce the technology to farm owners. Banks can be asked to provide easy credit to farmers for installing drip irrigation from certified distributors. This way the government will help introduce drip irrigation, engage youth in new technologies, help farmers upgrade, create jobs and create business for banks. The use of technology will also prevent excessive water waste, increase food production and increase income for farmers.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar