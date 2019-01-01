No leniency

Pakistan has been facing political unrest since the formation of the new government. Imran Khan’s just zero-tolerance policy for corruption has irked his opponents. Even his cabinet has concerns. Imran’s resistance towards any leniency to the Nawaz Sharif case has further escalated the ongoing crisis.

Asif Ali Zardari’s name on the ECL has turn the PPP harshly against the government. These days, a majority of opposition members are dealing with legal disputes. This has created an atmosphere of unrest. The last nail in the coffin was the PM’s harsh stand on corrupt bureaucrats. This stand was not taken positively by the bureaucracy who turned against the government and is reluctant to cooperate. Pakistan is facing a political and systematic turmoil, which is alarming.

Prof K K Mushtaq

Sialkot