PTCL loans Rs4bln to U Microfinance

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) agreed to provide four billion rupees in unsecured subordinated debt facility to its subsidiary U Microfinance Bank.
“This capital injection will enable the bank to further capitalise on the growth opportunities possible in Pakistan’s microfinance sector,” a statement said on Monday.
“In the constantly changing competitive landscape, this tier-2 facility will enable U Bank to expand its current customer reach for serving the under-served population.”
Daniel Ritz, president and chief executive officer of PTCL, and chairman of U Microfinance Bank said PTCL took the decision to further inject tier-II capital into the bank, seeing the potential in U Microfinance Bank’s ability to further expand and grow. U Microfinance Bank’s President Kabeer Naqvi said U Microfinance Bank has been successfully enabling underserved Pakistanis and positively contributing towards poverty alleviation and economic empowerment.
Currently, U Microfinance Bank serves more than 850,000 customers, where 22 percent of the served customers are women. By the end of 2018, U Bank’s deposit portfolio grew to Rs19 billion from Rs11.97 billion a year earlier, while the loan portfolio grew to Rs17 billion from Rs10.6 billion.
