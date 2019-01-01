FBR recovers Rs1.28bln from NICL

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday attached bank accounts of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) for the recovery of Rs1.28 billion.

Sources said that Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) Karachi, the largest revenue collecting unit of the FBR, initiated the recovery drive against the company and had frozen the bank accounts of the company.

Sources said the taxpayer had outstanding amount and failed to pay in-time.

The LTU Karachi made recovery of Rs1.28 billion through three different pay orders amounting Rs434 million, Rs350.6 million, and Rs500 million from Habib

Bank Limited, where the company maintained its bank

accounts.

The sources said the FBR had vast powers for recovery of due amount from defaulters, including freezing bank accounts. As per Section 140(6) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 a bank maintaining account of a taxpayer was responsible for payable amount to the extent of amount balance in the account, they added.

The law further provides: “In case of failure to comply, the said amount shall be recovered from you (bank), and all the provisions relating to tax recovery shall apply for effecting recovery of such amount from you (bank).”