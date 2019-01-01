Bank holiday

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will observe Tuesday, January 1, as bank holiday and will remain closed for public dealing, a statement said.

All banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), and microfinance banks (MFBs) would; therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the abovementioned date, it added. However, all employees of banks, DFIs, and MFBs will attend the office, as usual, it said.