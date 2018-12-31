Ex-envoy fetes guests to commemorate nephew’s wedding

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief of Protocol State of Pakistan and former ambassador of the country to France, Ghalib Iqbal, hosted a reception dinner to commemorate wedding of his nephew, Jibraun, with Ms Sonya, here in a local hotel on Sunday evening. Jibraun is son of Dr Ghizala Hayat and grandson of Malik Muhammad Iqbal Khan and late Begum Sarfraz Iqbal.

The reception was attended by a large number of elite of the twin-cities and prominent people from various walks of life, including diplomats and high officials. The guests kept discussing political situation prevailing in the country and interestingly when the reception was underway on the top floor of the hotel, Prime Minister Imran Khan was present in another wedding ceremony of Nowsherwan Burki’s daughter in the same hotel on ground floor.