Mon Dec 31, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 31, 2018

LTC training session

National

LAHORE: Lahore Transport Company (LTC) organised an awareness training session with the cooperation of its Turkish private transport operator platform for drivers, fare collectors, route keepers and related staff recently.

According to a press release, the training programme was aimed to improve services and operations of high occupancy public service buses in the city.

