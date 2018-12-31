close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
December 31, 2018

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan’s father dies

National

BR
Bureau report
December 31, 2018

PESHAWAR: The father of Afghanistan’s cricket star Rashid Khan died here Sunday. Haji Khalil was an Afghan refugee living in Pakistan since long. He will be buried in Shahkas in Jamrud in Khyber tribal district. Rashid Khan, the well-known Afghan spinner, like other Afghan cricketers learnt his cricket in Pakistan. Many Afghan cricketers still live in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan with their families. Cricket was unknown in Afghanistan and the Afghan refugees living in Pakistan took the game to their country. The Afghan team has done very well in international cricket.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan