Old woman dies of cigarette burns

LAHORE: A 70-year-old woman died of burns she suffered at her home in Shera Kot area on Sunday.

Police said Perveen Bibi went to bed with a burning cigarette. Her blanket caught a fire. Her screams alerted other family members who struggled with the flames and shifted her to a nearby hospital where she died.

Couple robbed: In an incident of street crime , a newly-wed couple was robbed of jewelry worth Rs 0.4 million in broad daylight by two persons .

Hammad Abdul Razzaq, a resident of Ferozepark, Shadbagh, who along with his wife was going to meet relatives, was intercepted by two persons on a motorbike, who took away gold bangles, rings from the wife of Hammad at gunpoint and fled from the scene. The police reached the spot after sometime and a case was registered. The local police also received CCTV footage of the incident. Hammad, who got married recently, has appealed the SP City Division to take notice of the incident.

dies in accident: A 40-year-old man was killed by a speeding van in Shahdara area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Nafees. He was on his way on a bike when a rashly driven van hit him near Nain Sukh. As a result, he received serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Police shifted the body to morgue.

New Year night: DIG Operations has approved security plan for New Year with massive deployment of police force on roads in the provincial metropolis.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order on the occasion of New Year night, the DIG said, adding 10,000 police officers and officials would perform security duties. He directed the divisional SPs to ensure effective system of patrolling across Lahore and take strict action against law breakers and miscreants. He directed the police officers to take legal action against the people found involved in firing in the air and doing wheelie.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol Additional Inspector General has directed the patrolling officials to check road crime and provide safe and secure passage to commuters round-the-clock.

He instructed the PHP officials to reach the spot of the incidents and accidents. He warned that zero tolerance policy will be adopted on corruption and if any official is found involved in corruption will be dealt with an iron hand. He further instructed the officials to enhance smog awareness campaigns to save precious lives in accidents.