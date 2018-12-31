LGH performance lauded

LAHORE: Pakistan Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has expressed satisfaction with the performance of Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital Prof. Mohammad Tayyab and said that after his posting there were visible changes and the institutions had improved significantly. He expressed these views while addressing at the convocation of Services Institute of Medical College as the chief guest at Alhamra, according to a press release issued here on Sunday. The chief justice expressed hope that Ameer Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital headed by Prof. Mohammad Tayyab would continue to perform efficiently and serve patients in a befitting manner. Principal PGMI, Ameer Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital Prof. Mohammad Tayyab expressed his gratitude to the chief justice of Pakistan and assured him that he with his team would continue efforts with more spirit and more better results would be achieved in the coming days.