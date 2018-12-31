JI wants all corrupt persons on ECL

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Liaqat Baloch has demanded that the names of all corrupt persons should be put on the ECL. People had been expecting a ruthless accountability and recovery of plundered public money from the corrupt, but the government showed lack of sincerity in this respect due to which the youth, the masses and the business community were getting disappointed, he said while addressing a public gathering here Sunday. He demanded the government bring all the corrupt people, especially the 436 persons named in the Panama Leaks to the dock to satisfy the people. He said gas shortage had worsened in the extreme cold weather besides the sharp increase in LPG prices causing hardships for every household. He said the plunderers of public money did not deserve any leniency. He said that the names of all corrupt persons should be put on the ECL. He said the present government was talking of the State of Madina but was not ready to adopt that path. He said that a leadership believing in the Pakistan Ideology was needed to make country an Islamic welfare state.