Mon Dec 31, 2018
December 31, 2018

8 of a family killed in Rojahn truck-car collision

ISLAMABAD: At least eight members of a family were killed as a truck collided with a car on the Indus Highway near Rojahn on Sunday.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, but eight family members succumbed to injuries.

The victim family belonged to Sindh. According to police, one male, four females and three children were among the dead; however, truck driver was shifted to hospital in critical condition. The accident occurred when a speeding truck rammed into a car.

