8 of a family killed in Rojahn truck-car collision

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: At least eight members of a family were killed as a truck collided with a car on the Indus Highway near Rojahn on Sunday.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, but eight family members succumbed to injuries.
The victim family belonged to Sindh. According to police, one male, four females and three children were among the dead; however, truck driver was shifted to hospital in critical condition. The accident occurred when a speeding truck rammed into a car.
ISLAMABAD: At least eight members of a family were killed as a truck collided with a car on the Indus Highway near Rojahn on Sunday.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, but eight family members succumbed to injuries.
The victim family belonged to Sindh. According to police, one male, four females and three children were among the dead; however, truck driver was shifted to hospital in critical condition. The accident occurred when a speeding truck rammed into a car.