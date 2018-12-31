close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
December 31, 2018

Terror bid to hit New Year Eve foiled in Karachi

Top Story

KARACHI: Five suspects were taken into custody on Saturday as police personnel foiled a terror plot targeting New Year Eve in Karachi, Geo News reported.

Police, on a tip off over alleged presence of suspects, raided a place in PIB Colony, where a hand grenade was thrown and shots were fired at the police vehicle. Five suspects were arrested during the raid, and there was no loss of life, a police spokesman said in a statement.

The security forces seized a motorcycle after the operation that was fitted with explosives. Three hand grenades and other weapons were also recovered during the raid.

According to DIG East Zone Aamir Farooq, the suspects were plotting a terrorist attack on New Year Eve. It was, however, too soon to say which militant group was involved in the terror plot, he added.

