Real faces of PPP, PML-N leadership exposed: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Sunday said the real faces of the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been exposed with the failure of their tactics to save the looted public money.

Those, who were levelling allegations against others, had now been caught and especially PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif should be happy that those whom he used to call ‘’Ali Baba and 40 thieves’’, were going to meet their ultimate fate in the coming days, he said while talking to various delegations here at his constituency office.

Aleem Khan said looting of innocent people in Sindh would have to be stopped as no one could now escape from accountability by raising the slogan of democracy or others.

The Sharif brothers should better arrange a barrack for PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari near to their ones in the jail so that no one could feel loneliness, he added.

Instead of proving their innocence in the court of law, he said, Zardari and company were misleading the people by distorting the facts.

No one should have illusions of getting an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) as Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise on corruption, he added.

The minister said accountability was the basic agenda of PTI manifesto and now being in government, it would not spare the corrupt and would recover each and every penny which they had usurped at any cost.

He hoped that like other provinces, the PTI might form its government in Sindh soon.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his satisfaction over resolution of the people’s issues, vowing that all the promises made by the PTI would be fulfilled.

The minister also met newly-elected local body members of the PTI and congratulated them on their success. Ex-Nazims Mian Mohammad Iftikhar and Amer Khalil were also present on the occasion.

Another delegation comprising Mian Mohammad Saleem, Mian Shabeer, Mian Irshad and Mian Tariq held a meeting with the minister and apprised him about the problems of their respective areas.

Later, the senior minister met the party workers and expressed satisfaction over the PTI’’s success in the recent by-elections. Sweets were also distributed on this occasion while party workers chanted slogans in favour of Imran Khan and Abdul Aleem Khan.