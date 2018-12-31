PM to visit Turkey on Jan 3

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for his first two-day official visit to Turkey on January 3 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The premier hopes to explore new areas of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in economic, trade and commercial relations areas.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Adviser to the Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood will accompany him.

“The prime minister will meet the president of Turkey and discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two countries. Views pertaining to regional and international situation will also be exchanged,” says the Foreign Office in a statement.

Khan will also invite potential investors to Pakistan besides addressing a business forum and holding several meetings with Turkish businessmen during his visit to Ankara.

Interestingly, just before Khan’s coming visit it was Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar who had visited Turkey and met with President Erdogan.

Upon his return, the Supreme Court declared PTCIF a terrorist organisation and directed that the Pak-Turk International Cag Education Foundation (PTICEF) be declared a ‘proscribed organisation’ and its name be included in the ‘First Schedule to Section 11-B of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997’.

“Pakistan and Turkey enjoy historic and unparalleled ties based on a common religious and cultural legacy that dates back to centuries. The two countries have excellent political, economic, defense, cultural and people-to-people relations that continue to grow from strength to strength each passing year,” adds the Foreign Office.

Meanwhile, the prime minister will also visit Doha in January to strengthen relations with most important regional countries and neighbours of Pakistan.

The visit dates are being worked out, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who visited Doha on Sunday.