Ronaldo double seals new Juve record

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as voracious Italian champions Juventus finished 2018 on a high with a 2-1 win over Sampdoria to set a new points record in Serie A before the winter break as Inter Milan’s Senegalese winger Keita Balde scored the only goal in a win over Empoli days after the club were embroiled in a racism controversy.

Ronaldo curled in the opener after just two minutes in Turin adding a second from the penalty spot on 65 minutes, putting the Portuguese top of Serie A’s scoring charts on 14 goals.

Fabio Quagliarella pulled the Genoa outfit level with a penalty on 33 minutes, but a late Riccardo Saponara goal was ruled offside after consultation with the video assistant referee.

Inter Milan are third two points behind Napoli.

Seven-time reigning champions Juventus also have a record number of points before the three-week winter break with 53 from 19 games.

The reigning champions have dropped points just twice, being held 1-1 by Genoa at home in October and 2-2 against Atalanta midweek, and are firmly on track for an eighth consecutive Scudetto.

Ronaldo had come off the bench to score in Bergamo last Wednesday but returned to the starting line-up in the Allianz Stadium.

And the Portuguese striker found a way through early, picking up a Paulo Dybala cross to fire in past Sampdoria’s on loan Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero.

Sampdoria pulled level following a penalty awarded following an Emre Can handball with Quagliarella making no mistake beating Mattia Perin in the Juventus goal.

The 35-year-old became the first player to score in nine consecutive Serie A games since David Trezeguet for Juventus in 2005.

Audero deflected over a Ronaldo header on the hour but the hosts went ahead when the referee pointed to the spot for an Alex Ferrari handball off a corner after a VAR viewing.

Substitute Saponara looked to have grabbed a point deep into injury time but VAR ruled he was in an offside.