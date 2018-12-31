2019 ‘Organizational Year’ of PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided in principle to declare 2019 as its ‘Organizational Year’ in which the party would focus on membership drive, holding workers conventions at district and divisional level and arranging public meetings all over the country, the reliable sources told ‘The News’ here on Sunday.

“The mainstream leaders of the PML-N would provide details about the concept of the ‘Organizational Year’ of the party in next few days that would start from January 1, 2019 and end on December 31, 2019,” the sources said. The sources said the ‘Organizational Year’ has been divided into two phases and in its first phase the divisional workers conventions would be held across the country while in the second phase the party would hold workers conventions at the district level.

“The membership drive will be inaugurated in March 2019 and it will continue till the end of this year. At the first instance the senior members who are part of the Parliamentary Advisory Group will address the workers conventions and later Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz and other central leaders would become part of this mass contact campaign,” the sources said. The sources claimed that Maryam Nawaz would not take part in active politics unless she comes out clean from the courts and succeeds in overturning her 7-year jail term, given by the Accountability Court in the Avenfield reference, through the higher courts. They said some party members wanted Maryam Nawaz to address main function of the Foundation Day of the party held at Naseerabad in Lahore yesterday (December 30) but the senior leadership rejected this suggestion and directed the local leaders to concentrate on holding functions at district and tehsil level to mobilise the party workers.

The sources said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is also likely to move Supreme Court if the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declares sentence given to Maryam Nawaz by the Accountability Court null and void so this legal battle is expected to take some more months to reach its logical end. It is pertinent to mention here that the IHC on September 19, 2018 ordered the release of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and suspended the jail sentence that was awarded to them by the Accountability Court.

The sentences will remain suspended till final adjudication of the appeals filed by them in the Avenfield Reference. In July, she was sentenced to 7 years jail term on corruption charges in Avenfield reference filed by the NAB. As a result, she was disqualified from contesting election for 10 years. The NAB has also challenged before the top court the IHC’s decision to suspend the punishments of the main accused in the Avenfield corruption case. The sources said the leadership of the PML-N thinks that firstly it is not appropriate for Maryam Nawaz to pursue active politics unless she comes out clean from the courts and secondly, it is too early to initiate aggressive politics because the PTI-led government is still spending its honey-moon period after coming to power as a result of 2018 general elections.

“If Maryam Nawaz succeeds in overturning her sentence through higher courts in the coming months then that would be the right time for her to resume ‘trademark’ aggressive politics because till then the Imran-led government would also complete some six months in office,” the sources said. When contacted, former federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal confirmed to The News that “We have decided to declare 2019 as the ‘Organizational Year’ during which we will strengthen the party at the grassroots level across the country.” To a question, he said their mass contact movement to be initiated from January 1, would help remove gaps between the workers and the mainstream leadership, adding “Our workers had witnessed some really hard times before the general elections but they continued to support PML-N in the face of victimization.” Replying to another question, he said “Maryam Nawaz Sharif is our trump card that will be used at the appropriate time.

At first we will mobilise the support base of our party and then the time will come when Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz and other leaders would become part of the mass contact movement.”