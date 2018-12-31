PAC meets today

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), under chairmanship of Shahbaz Sharif, will meet here at the Parliament House here on Monday (today).

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) will brief the committee whereas representatives of the water and power divisions, Energy Ministry and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for briefing on January 1. In maiden meeting of the PAC, held on December 28, the committee secretary briefed the members about working of the top parliamentary body.

During the first meeting, PAC Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif summoned representatives of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the January 1 sitting to brief on the cases referred to it by the committee.

During the meeting the chairman appreciated the work done by Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan during their tenures. The PAC did a commendable job during their tenures. The chairman also sought cooperation of the members to run the affairs of the PAC in a smooth and constructive way.

He apprised the members that sub-committees would be constituted to look into the matters pertaining to tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), while the main committee would examine the audit paras of Pakistan Peoples Party and PPP tenures in government. Shahbaz Sharif said three to four sub-committees would be constituted to examine the audit paras of the PML-N government tenure. He said a monitoring and implementation committee would also be formed. The chairman also asked the PAC secretariat to ensure implementation of the orders of the committee, directing that officers below grade-19 would not be allowed to appear before the body.