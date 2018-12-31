Maryam, Hamza skip foundation day celebrations

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held a ceremony to celebrate the party’s foundation day as its parent party All India Muslim League which was scantly attended event missed even by Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz. Expecting a power show party workers gathered at Lahore’s Naseerabad area on Sunday. However, they were stunned by the absence of senior leaders. Despite being in Lahore Maryam and Hamza both missed the event. The PML-N started public contact drive from December 30 (Sunday). It is pertinent to note that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif is currently serving a seven-year imprisonment sentence at Kot Lakhpat Jail awarded by an accountability court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). On the other hand, the PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif has been arrested in Ashiana Housing Scheme corruption case by the anti-graft watchdog. With the Sharif brothers behind bars the party had originally planned to initiate a public contact campaign from Sunday (December 30). Public rallies were to be addressed by six senior PML-N leaders, including Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mushahidullah Khan.