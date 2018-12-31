PM pays surprise visit to Poly Clinic

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid surprise visit of Poly Clinic Hospital Islamabad, Sunday evening.

It was his second visit of federal capital’s hospitals in less than a week without any prior announcement. Earlier he visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS-Hospital) where found situation satisfactory and expressed liking for the facilities being provide in that most modern hospital of the federal capital.

Federal Minister for Health Aamir Mahmood Kayani and SAPM Iftikhar Durrani were accompanying the prime minister in the visit of Poly Clinic Hospital who had round of various departments of the hospital. He inquired about the health and facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital.

The prime minister was also briefed about the treatment and comfort being provided in the hospital. Imran Khan had brief chat with the patients and their attendants while young doctors who were looking after the patients with fair amount of responsibility briefed the prime minister about their problems.

Imran Khan inquired form the hospital administration about the facilities and medicines being provided to the patients in the Poly Clinic which is the oldest hospital of the federal capital and catering the patients in larger number of the patients than its capacity.

The prime minister appreciated the hospital administration for provision of treatments and facilities to the patients. He directed the hospital administration to continue with its quality services and treatment of the patients.