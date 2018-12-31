Punjab govt decides to expand e-credit scheme

MULTAN: The Punjab government Sunday decided to expand ongoing e-credit scheme to facilitate the small growers.

According to Agriculture Department spokesman here, in the first phase of the scheme, interest free loans were provided to over 300,000 small growers. He informed that Rs 25,000 per acre interest free agriculture loan

was being offered to growers for Rabi crops, adding that the provincial government had decided to increase it to Rs 30,000 per acre.

He said that growers could get loan from Akhuwat, National Rural Support Programme and National Bank under e-credit scheme.

He added for the purpose growers could registered themselves at the tehsil land record centre along with CNIC, cellphone number and land details without any fee.

He said that the growers could contact on agriculture helpline numbers 0800-15000 and 0800-29000 about any information regarding registration and E-Credit scheme.