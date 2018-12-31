Murad orders opening of Sea View for New Year’s night

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the divisional administration and the police to keep the city’s Sea View area open for public for New Year’s night so that visitors could enjoy without any hassle. However, he has also ordered that strict action be taken against those found harassing the visitors, carrying weapons or using contraband.

CM Shah issued these directives on Sunday evening while presiding over a meeting to review security arrangements made for New Year’s night at the CM House.

Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani, Additional IG Special Branch & CTD Dr Waliullah Dal, DIGs of South, East, West and SSP South attended the meeting.

The CM was told that roads leading to Sea View would be closed through containers and strict checking would be carried out on all the roads and streets of the city.

At this, the chief minister said that the city’s people have every right to enjoy New Year’s night but in a decent and cultured way.

He directed the commissioner and South DIG to not close any road and let the people go there as they want.

“But I would suggest you make strict security arrangements so that nobody could carry weapons, use narcotics, resort to one-wheeling or ride motorbikes without a silencer and create problems for the other visitors,” he said.

Shah issued directives for the arrest of persons carrying weapons, using alcohol and creating problems for others.

“This is our city and we all have to make it peaceful and have to demonstrate with our actions that we are educated, cultured and caring people.”

CM Shah also directed the city’s administration to designate alternate routes towards Sea View just to avoid unnecessary traffic jam at Doh Talwar or Teen-Talwar.

He added alternative routes towards Sea View should be designated in a way that the people living in Clifton and Sea View areas are not inconvenienced.

In the meeting, it was pointed out that some street lights in DHA and Clifton were not functioning, therefore, the CM directed the commissioner to talk to DHA authorities to fix the lights located in their areas and the similar instructions were also given to KMC and other concerned authorities.

CM Shah also directed the commissioner to conduct the inspection of CCTV cameras in DHA and Clifton area and get them repaired if some of them were out of order.

The traffic police were also directed to envisage an efficient traffic management plan in the city on New Year’s Eve.

The CM decided that from now onwards on every Monday he would review overall law and order in the city so that it could be maintained properly.