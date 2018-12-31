Three GDA officers held for corruption

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Sunday arrested three GDA officers over corruption charges.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told that Sajjad Mehmood, Shahid Nadeem, Asghar Ali, Muhammad Idrees and Malik Nasir gave application to the ACE and alleged that the owners of Prime City Housing Scheme with help of the GDA officers sold plots to them without completion of development work. They alleged that the society’s administration also sold the plots reserved for park and graveyard to the citizens. Another citizen Asghar Ali in his application alleged that GDA Assistant Director Safdar Hussain received Rs 100,000 from him as a bribe for approval of road design in the Prime City Housing Scheme.

During investigation, GDA officers, including former Town Planning director Tariq Rauf, Town Planning Director Umer Farooq and Assistant Director Safdar Hussain were found guilty and after approval from the higher authorities, the ACE registered cases against them.

TWO DEAD IN ACCIDENTS: Two people were killed in separate road accidents on Sunday. M Aslam of Alam Chowk and his friend were on their way by a motorcycle when a speeding car hit them near Awan Chowk.

As a result, Aslam died on the spot while his friend received injuries and was rushed to DHQ Hospital. In another incident, an unidentified woman was crushed to death by a train when she was crossing railway lines near Noor Shah Wali Darbar.