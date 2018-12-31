SHO suspended

FAISALABAD: The Garh SHO was suspended for poor performance. This was stated by a spokesman for the police here on Sunday. He said that during a meeting, CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan observed poor performance of Garh SHO Sub-Inspector Ibrahim and issued orders for his suspension immediately. The CPO also directed the suspended SHO to report to the Police Lines whereas a show-cause notice was also issued to SI Ibrahim over registering bogus arrest of various accused, the spokesman added.