close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 31, 2018

SHO suspended

National

A
APP
December 31, 2018

FAISALABAD: The Garh SHO was suspended for poor performance. This was stated by a spokesman for the police here on Sunday. He said that during a meeting, CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan observed poor performance of Garh SHO Sub-Inspector Ibrahim and issued orders for his suspension immediately. The CPO also directed the suspended SHO to report to the Police Lines whereas a show-cause notice was also issued to SI Ibrahim over registering bogus arrest of various accused, the spokesman added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan