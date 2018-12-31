NH&MP official hit to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: An official of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) was killed when a bus ran over him near Basti Malook Beat No-19 on Sunday. According to NH&MP spokesperson, patrolling official Saeed Khan was installing amber light on Lodhran National Highway near Basti Malook when a bus hit him due to thick fog. He sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
