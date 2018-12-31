close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
December 31, 2018

Nine gangsters arrested

National

December 31, 2018

FAISALABAD: Thikriwala police on Sunday claimed to have arrested nine gangsters and recovered car, motorcycles and cash from their possession. The outlaws were identified as Adnan Masih, Michael Masih, Saqlain, Ejaz, Kashif alias Kashi, Dilbar Hussain, Nadir Ali, Bakhtiar, etc. The police recovered a car, two motorcycles, Rs 338,000, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession. Further investigation is under way.

