Nine gangsters arrested

FAISALABAD: Thikriwala police on Sunday claimed to have arrested nine gangsters and recovered car, motorcycles and cash from their possession. The outlaws were identified as Adnan Masih, Michael Masih, Saqlain, Ejaz, Kashif alias Kashi, Dilbar Hussain, Nadir Ali, Bakhtiar, etc. The police recovered a car, two motorcycles, Rs 338,000, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession. Further investigation is under way.