Nine gangsters arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Thikriwala police on Sunday claimed to have arrested nine gangsters and recovered car, motorcycles and cash from their possession. The outlaws were identified as Adnan Masih, Michael Masih, Saqlain, Ejaz, Kashif alias Kashi, Dilbar Hussain, Nadir Ali, Bakhtiar, etc. The police recovered a car, two motorcycles, Rs 338,000, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession. Further investigation is under way.
FAISALABAD: Thikriwala police on Sunday claimed to have arrested nine gangsters and recovered car, motorcycles and cash from their possession. The outlaws were identified as Adnan Masih, Michael Masih, Saqlain, Ejaz, Kashif alias Kashi, Dilbar Hussain, Nadir Ali, Bakhtiar, etc. The police recovered a car, two motorcycles, Rs 338,000, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession. Further investigation is under way.