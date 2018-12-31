Patwari booked for corruption

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered a case against a Patwari of the Revenue Department for tampering with official record after receiving illegal gratification. A spokesman for the ACE said that Muhammad Hasnain Mustafa, a resident of Chak 236-JB, filed a complaint alleging that Patwari Mumtaz Ahmad of Chak 100-JB tampered with official record and transferred his property to Ghulam Yaseen and Ghulam Shabbir, sons of Muhammad Younus. Later, on his protest, the Patwari re-transferred the property to his name. During inquiry, the Patwari was found guilty and a case was registered against him.
