Mon Dec 31, 2018
APP
December 31, 2018

Patwari booked for corruption

National

APP
December 31, 2018

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered a case against a Patwari of the Revenue Department for tampering with official record after receiving illegal gratification. A spokesman for the ACE said that Muhammad Hasnain Mustafa, a resident of Chak 236-JB, filed a complaint alleging that Patwari Mumtaz Ahmad of Chak 100-JB tampered with official record and transferred his property to Ghulam Yaseen and Ghulam Shabbir, sons of Muhammad Younus. Later, on his protest, the Patwari re-transferred the property to his name. During inquiry, the Patwari was found guilty and a case was registered against him.

