Politicians should stop mud-slinging: Wasim Akhtar

MULTAN: MQM Pakistan leader and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that the country cannot afford fresh general elections at this juncture because the candidates will incur billions of rupees expenses.

Talking to journalists here on Sunday, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that the politicians should stop mud-slinging. He said that the real problem was delegation of powers at grassroots level and it would remain continue till de-centralisation of powers. The Sindh government was responsible for law and order situation, but the government had assigned the whole police force for protocol instead looking after law and order, he added. Criticising the Sindh government, he said that poor governance was responsible for failing to arrest the killers of Ali Raza Abidi. Advocating promulgation of the 18th amendment, the Karachi mayor said that implementation on the 18th amendment was compulsory. He said that the 18th amendment should not repeal at any cost but powers should be de-centralised as it would strengthen the country. He also criticised confiscation of mayor’s powers by the Sindh government through a notification. The people of Karachi seeking clean drinking water and electricity but the government did not bother addressing the growing problems, he maintained. The Sindh as well as the Central government were responsible for unrest in Karachi, he alleged. Wasim Akhtar said that money-laundering had been continuing since long but the problem realised now. Responding to a query, he alleged that money was distributed in Asghar Khan case. The mayor said that the MQM Pakistan was a strong supporter of creation of new provinces.

The creation of new provinces would help resolution of problems, he suggested. The country needs at least 20 provinces, he continued. Wasim Akhtar said that it was not easy to create a forward bloc in the PPP and he was not expecting any type of change in near future.