Disgraced Bancroft out cheaply on return from ban

MELBOURNE: A nervous Cameron Bancroft’s return from his nine-month ban for ball-tampering did not go to plan Sunday when he was out to the third ball he faced in the Big Bash League. The disgraced 26-year-old was picked in the Perth Scorchers team despite only having played club cricket since he was caught trying to use sandpaper to alter the ball in Australia’s Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March. He came in at number four after the Hobart Hurricanes had reduced the Scorchers to 16-3 and played the first ball off his pads to square leg for two.