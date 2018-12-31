Labuschange added to Australia squad

MELBOURNE: Leg-spinning all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne was Sunday added to Australia’s squad for the fourth and final Test against India in Sydney, beginning Thursday. Australia go into the game at the Sydney Cricket Ground 2-1 down in the four-Test series after a crushing 137-run defeat in Melbourne. They had previously named a 13-man squad for both Melbourne and Sydney and have added South African-born Labuschagne for a match they must win to prevent India securing a first-ever series victory Down Under.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Tim Paine (capt) Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.