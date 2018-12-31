Pavlyuchenkova off to fine start in WTA season opener

BEIJING: Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova got off to sizzling start as she beat Ana Bogdan of Romania 6-0, 6-1 in just 53 minutes at the Shenzhen Open Sunday. "I couldn’t be more happy or more pleased with how I started this season -- well, almost, there’s still two days to go," Pavlyuchenkova said after the match. "It’s always tough to start the season after a long break when we haven’t played matches for a long time. The world number 42 will next face either Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu, or a qualifier who has yet to be determined. Maria Sharapova will also be returning to competitive tennis at the Shenzhen Open with her debut game against Switzerland’s Timea Bacsinszky on Monday.