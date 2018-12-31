GB skiers bag Sadia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Ski Association scooped up Sadia Cup 2018 at PAF Ski Resort Naltar Sunday.

GB skiers were outstanding in all departments exhibiting some exciting moves.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan winter sports, figure staking competitions were also held.

Eleven-year old girl, Mallar from Dubai, showcased her talent with some extremely elegant and swift moves of figure skating, surprising the audience with her jaw dropping performance.

Base commander PAF Base Kalabagh Air Commodore Asim Ijaz was the chief guest at the closing ceremony held at PAF Ski Resort Naltar.

A large number of civil and military officials were present at the ceremony. The chief guest distributed medals and trophies among the coveted winners of the tournament in different disciplines.

It was also announced that a foreign coach has also been hired by the Winter Sports Federation (WSF) to teach the basics of figure skating to the local kids and university and college students of the country.

At this stage, WSF announced to open a full scale indoor Simulator in Karachi to facilitate the skiers and enthusiasts from southern chapter and develop ice skating rings over all the frozen lakes in Gilgit, Skardu and KPK region.

Skiers of different Ski Associations, from all across Pakistan participated in the championship. A large number of skiers and ski enthusiasts from different parts of the country came to witness the championship in an icy cold environment

Results: Saadia Khan Cup: Slalom gold Amna Wali; silver Iman Shahzad; bronze Ramsha Shahzad.

Giant Slalom gold Amna Wali; silver Ummama Wali; bronze Ramsha Shahzad.

Children ski competition (girls): Category I Slalom: Giant Slalom: gold Khusheem Sahiba; silver Adeeba Alam; bronze Seema Jan.

Category II: giant slalom gold Fatima Ali and Sonia Sonia Afzal; Silver Sonia Afzal and Fatima Ali; bronze Mishal Sajjad.

Children ski competition (boys): Category I giant Slalom: gold Muhammad Arshad and Abdul Razzaq; silver Saifullah and Muhammad Arshad; bronze Zubair and Muhammad Jamil.

Category II: giant slalom: gold Ali Abbas; silver Shah Zaman; bronze Mugammad Sher and Altyaf Hussain.

2nd snow boarding competition (girls): Gold Fatima Nadeem; silver Sara Nadeem; bronze Khadija Wali.

2nd snow boarding Competition (boys): Gold Muhammad Iqbal; silver Hamza Masood; bronze Liaquat Ali.